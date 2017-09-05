Karen L. Ward Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Karen L. Ward, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 in Sharon Regional Health System after an extended illness. She was 53.

Karen was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 16, 1964, the daughter of the late Allen and Juanita (Feigert) Ward.

She was a 1983 graduate of Sharon High School.

She had worked as a cook at Orange Village Care Center Masury, Ohio, for over 20 years. Previous to that she had worked at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage.

Karen liked to travel and enjoyed watching sports, especially the Washington Redskins.

She is survived by her three sisters, Patricia Hall and Robin Ward both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Sheila Ward of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, along with two brothers, Keith Ward and Earl Ward of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and her aunt, Sandra Johnston of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Buhl Farm Park, F.H. Buhl Trustees, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

At her request there will be no calling hours.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

Cremation services provided by the funeral home. Arrangements by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 E. State St., Sharon.