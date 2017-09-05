Lakeview stays perfect with win over Hubbard

Lakeview is ranked 5th in the latest Division II boys soccer poll

Lakeview head coach Bryan Phillips gives his team instructions during their 4-1 win over Hubbard on Monday.


HUBBARD, OH (WKBN) – The Lakeview boys soccer team continues to roll early in the season as they grabbed their 4th win of the year, topping Hubbard 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Coming into the game, the Bulldogs were ranked 5th in the first statewide coaches poll of the season.

The Eagles wanted to spoil the night though as they scored first off a cross as AJ Trobek deflected it off a Lakeview defender and in for the games first goal.

Later in the half, the Bulldogs responded off a corner of their own when Noah Busefink deflected a loose ball off his knee and into the back of the net to level the score.

Just minutes later the Bulldogs would take the lead when Nathan Barber put a ball in the box that Jeff Remmick flicked off his head and in the bottom corner. The goal would give Lakeview a 2-1 lead heading into the half.

The Bulldogs improve to 4-0 overall as the Eagles drop to 1-1-1.

