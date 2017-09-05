Leonard T. Thomae Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9 at Tod Homestead Cemetery Chapel for Leonard T. Thomae, 89, who died Tuesday morning, September 5 at his residence.

Leonard was born February 25, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Maria Weiss Thomae.

He was a 1946 graduate of Chaney High School and a 1956 graduate of Youngstown State University.

He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Presidential and U.N. Service citations among other military awards.

Leonard was employed at Falcon Foundry Co. as personnel director.

He was a member of the First Unitarian Church of Youngstown.

Leonard was also a member of the Safety Council of N.E. Ohio, the American Society of Safety Engineers and served on the executive committee of the Manufacturers Association of Ohio. He was president of the Mahoning Valley Chess Club and editor of the weekly chess column for the Vindicator for many years.

Leonard was an artist and a frequent exhibitor at the Butler Art Gallery and regional art shows.

His wife of 53 years, the former Elsa “Fritzie” Kascher, passed away in 2006.

Leonard is survived by his daughter, Erica Napolitano of Boardman, with whom he made his home the past two years; his son, Mark Thomae of Walnut Creek, California; his grandchildren, Anthony Thomae and Tessa Thomae and his sister-in-law, Rosemarie Kascher of Youngstown.

Besides his parents and wife, Leonard was preceded in death by his brother, Helmut.

Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3695 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Suite 301, Canfield, OH 44406 or to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

