Local Dems swift in condemnation of Trump’s DACA decision

Related Coverage Trump’s decision to end immigrant program unleashes protests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trump Administration announced Tuesday that it was ending DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), an Obama-era program that had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

Local Democrats were swift in their condemnation of Trump’s decision. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th District, said Trump is devastating the futures of people who have paid taxes and served in our military.

“The DREAMers that DACA protects were brought here as children through no fault of their own. President Trump’s heartless decision go after 800,000 young people is a complete betrayal of his promise to respond ‘with great heart’ to this issue. His choice to pursue this action instead of using our finite resources to go after criminals who have broken our country’s most serious laws shows that his priorities are not in order,” Ryan said in a prepared statement. “In reality, this reversal will force young people back into the shadows after they voluntarily registered with the government to serve in our military, attend college, and pay taxes.”

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday it’s up to Congress to ultimately decide the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

He tweeted: “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”

But such an approach — essentially kicking the can down the road and letting Congress deal with it— is fraught with uncertainty and political perils that amount, according to one vocal opponent, to “Republican suicide.”

There was not an immediate response to Trump’s DACA decision from Ohio Sen. Rob Portman or Rep. Bill Johnson, R-6th District; still other Republicans say they are ready to take on a topic that has proven a non-starter and career-breaker for decades.

“If President Trump makes this decision we will work to find a legislative solution to their dilemma,” said Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham.

Congress has repeatedly tried — and failed — to come together on immigration overhaul legislation, and it remains uncertain whether the House would succeed in passing anything on the divisive topic.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) also spoke out Tuesday against Trump’s decision saying he should go after violent criminals and not innocent children.

“We should not be targeting young people who are working, going to school, paying taxes and contributing to this country – the country they grew up in and the only home they’ve ever known,” Brown said.

Brown is a supporter of the DREAM Act. He also supported the bipartisan immigration reform bill that passed the Senate in 2013 to increase border security and create a path to citizenship.