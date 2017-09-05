Malry M. Sutton, Jr. Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Malry M. Sutton, Jr., 68, of Kinsman, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at home, following a long battle with lung disease.

He was born in May of 1949 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to the late Grace (Fisk) and Malry M. Sutton, Sr. Mal was a lifelong Kinsman resident and couldn’t have imagined living anywhere else.

He graduated from Badger High School in 1968 and was drafted into the United States Army later that year. He served 18 months as a private first class in Vietnam before being honorably discharged in late 1970.

Upon returning home, he worked for a few years on the Denman family farm before getting a job at Packard Electric. He continued to work in a variety of capacities for more than 30 years before retiring in 2002.

Mal was a proud member of the IUE-CWA Local #717 during his working years and a die-hard Democrat.

He read the newspaper from front to back every morning, watched the news every night and enjoyed discussing current events with his family and friends.

Known for being opinionated, Mal never hesitated to tell it like it was, though he softened a little over the years. He loved to talk to many and could strike up a conversation with anyone under any circumstance. Mal had an uncanny ability to remember random things about people, places and especially sports. He always got a smile out of sharing these fun facts and recollections with those around him.

While he loved watching NASCAR, golf and college football, nothing brought him greater joy (and occasional heartache) than the Cleveland Indians, whom he followed his entire life. Mal was an avid baseball card collector, pet lover and also enjoyed spending time outdoors.

He was also an incredible husband and father and took great pride in his girls. He never missed a cross country meet, parent-teacher conference or concert while his girls were in school and he coached his daughter’s summer league softball team for several years. He took every opportunity he got to talk about his family and share their accomplishments.

Mal is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Judy Sutton (née Roskos), whom he married on May 20, 1983; two daughters, Megan Sutton (Jordan Baley) of Austintown and Kristin Sutton-Harris (Stephen Harris) of Columbus and two brothers, Richard (Sharon) Sutton of Kinsman and Tom Sutton of Brookfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rollie Sutton and sister, Lynn Grover.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8 at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 7:00 p.m on Friday, September 8 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Trumbull Co. Chapter 11, 2044 Youngstown Rd. SE Warren, Ohio 44484.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.