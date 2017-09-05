Man beaten with brick in Youngstown

The man suffered several cuts to head and was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital

By Published:
Ambulance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a felonious assault after a man said he was beaten in the head with a brick.

The incident happened about 11:55 p.m. Monday.

According to a police report, a 56-year-old man said that a neighbor accused him of breaking into her vehicle and that her cousin attacked the man, hitting him several times in the head with a brick.

The man suffered several cuts to his head and was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

No suspects were named in the police report.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s