Man beaten with brick in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a felonious assault after a man said he was beaten in the head with a brick.

The incident happened about 11:55 p.m. Monday.

According to a police report, a 56-year-old man said that a neighbor accused him of breaking into her vehicle and that her cousin attacked the man, hitting him several times in the head with a brick.

The man suffered several cuts to his head and was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

No suspects were named in the police report.