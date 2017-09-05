Meet the YSU men’s basketball coaches, and kickoff the NFL season

The Youngstown State men's basketball program will be hosting its Inaugural Penguin Premiere, Thursday, Sept. 7th

Published:
Jerod Calhoun YSU Men's Basketball

The Youngstown State men’s basketball program will be hosting its Inaugural Penguin Premiere, Thursday, Sept. 7, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun and the coaching staff and watch the New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs.

The program begins at 7 p.m. while kickoff for the Patriots-Chiefs matchup is set for 8:30 p.m.

The cost of the event is $30 for Penguin Club members and $35 for non-members and includes soft drinks, wings, pizza, sliders and other tailgate favorites. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets, please call the YSU men’s basketball office at (330) 941-3004.

The Penguins open the 2017-18 season against Kent State, Saturday, Nov. 11, in the Third Annual Northeast Ohio Coaches vs. Cancer Doubleheader at the University of Akron.

.

