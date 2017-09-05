Meshel funeral to be held at St. Nicholas in Youngstown

Related Coverage Longtime Valley politician Harry Meshel passes away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Arrangements have been made for Harry Meshel, a longtime Valley politician and community leader who passed away on Monday.

Calling hours will be at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Walnut Street in Youngstown on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Meshel’s funeral will also be at St. Nicholas at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The World War II veteran served for five terms in the Ohio Senate. During that time, he was also president of the state Senate, resigning to become chairman of the Mahoning County Democratic Party.

Meshel was also a former Youngstown State University trustee and member of the Mill Creek Park Board.

