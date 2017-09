CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office issued two missing adult alerts for men in Clark County.

75-year old Marvin Shoemaker. He was last seen on Sept 2 at 5 p.m.

Shoemaker left his house in Medway driving a maroon Chevy HHR.

The alert states that Shoemaker suffers from Alzheimer’s and high blood pressure. He does not have medication with him.

If you have seen Shoemaker or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.