Mom donates over 1,000 oz. of breast milk to Harvey victims

The donated milk will go to Houston moms who lost their frozen supply when they lost power, as well as those who lost their breast pumps in the flooding

Missouri mom donates breast milk to Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston
SAINT LOUIS, MO (KRON) — A Saint Louis area mother has found a unique way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Danielle Palmer said her son’s speech therapist encouraged her to donate some of her extra breast milk to help the people of Houston.

Her son, Truett, was unable to nurse early on due to a heart defect and other issues. As a result, Palmer had an abundant supply of frozen milk.

She packed up a cooler containing more than 1,000 ounces of the milk to send to flood victims.

“We’re like mama bears,” Palmer said. “We protect one another. With Truett’s heart defect, I don’t take that lightly but I also know that I’m grateful for the situation God placed us in. It’s given us an opportunity to do other things. I mean, had we not been in this situation, we wouldn’t be able to share some of our love with the babies in Houston.”

The donated milk will go to moms who lost their frozen supply when they lost power, as well as those who lost their breast pumps in the flooding.

Palmer said she believes her milk will be good for over 300 feedings.

.

