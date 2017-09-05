Penn State files paperwork to sue charity Sandusky founded

Jerry Sandusky’s charity, The Second Mile, has been dissolved and its assets surrendered to the state Attorney General’s Office

By Published: Updated:
Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for an appeals hearing about whether he was improperly convicted four years ago, in Bellefonte, Pa. Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for an appeals hearing about whether he was improperly convicted four years ago, in Bellefonte, Pa. Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State has filed paperwork indicating it intends to sue the charity founded by ex-assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, whose child molestation scandal rocked the university in 2011.

Sandusky’s charity, The Second Mile, has been dissolved and its assets surrendered to the state Attorney General’s Office.

The Centre Daily Times reports Penn State filed a writ of summons, which merely states the university’s intent to eventually sue the charity. The document filed Friday wasn’t unexpected and doesn’t spell out specific allegations.

Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for child sexual abuse of young boys he helped through the charity, some of whom were molested on campus.

The scandal has cost Penn State tens of millions of dollars in legal fees, NCAA sanctions, and legal settlements, among other payments.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s