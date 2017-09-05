Regis F. Patrick Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Regis F. Patrick, 89, passed away peacefully at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at the Shepherd of the Valley Retirement Home.

He was born in Youngstown on December 11, 1927 the son of John and Johanna (Smelko) Patrick.

He is a graduate of Lordstown High School and a member of St. Stephen Church.

He retired in 1990 after working 43 years as a die setter at Packard Electric General Motors.

He enjoyed bowling, golfing and cherished the time spent with his loving family.

Regis is survived by a daughter, Ginger (Ted) Barritt of Niles; son, Terry Patrick of Warren; five grandchildren, T.R. (Heather) Barritt of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mollie (Nick) Marchionte of Niles, Frank Patrick, Michael Patrick, Andrew Patrick all of Conway, South Carolina; eight great-grandchildren, Bradley Patrick, Hayley Barritt, Macey Barritt, Zeelia Violette, Delylah Violette, Nico Marchionte, Autumn Patrick and Ripley Patrick.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Lengyel) Patrick whom he married on May 21, 1949 and who died on June 1, 2012; a great-grandson, Nick and nine brothers and sisters.

Calling hours will be Friday, September 8, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

Service of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Richard Murphy will officiate.

Private burial will be at All Souls Cemetery.

