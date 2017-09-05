Son’s grilling prompts Youngstown mom to call 911

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This isn’t the second, third or even the fourth time that Youngstown police have been called to the same house for disruptions that they say shouldn’t be called in through the 911 emergency system.

This time, officers were called to a house on Mercer Street about 5:47 p.m. Monday, where they found Thomas Johnson grilling various cuts of meat, according to a police report. As they were questioning Johnson about a 911 call coming from the house, he turned to his mother, 67-year-old Cynthia Johnson, and asked her if she had called 911 on him again, she said that she had.

Cynthia Johnson told police that her son had stolen the food he was cooking. Her son said that his mom allows him in her house and permits him to stay there on various occasions, the report stated.

Since Johnson has called 911 at least 18 times since January and was recently cited in June for misuse of 911, officers issued Johnson another citation. Police also noted that she called 911 in July and August even though they gave her the department’s non-emergency phone number.