Southern Volleyball off to 6-0 start



EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Local volleyball team swept East Palestine in straight sets Tuesday at East Palestine High School.

The Indians won in three games, 25-17, 25-11, and 27-25. Southern was led by Anna Sevek with a game-high 15 kills, along with 4 blocks.

Lizzie Willis also tallied 10 kills and 16 points serving, while Hannah Hayes had 28 assists.

East Palestine was led by Marlaina Frye and Jenn Rhodes with 6 kills apiece. Madyson Pickett finished with 16 assists.

With the win, Southern improves to 6-0 on the season. East Palestine drops to 4-3 overall.