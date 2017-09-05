Storm Team 27: Cooler, scattered showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The chance for showers will linger throughout the day today. It will be a cooler day with highs only reaching the lower 70s. Unseasonably cool weather will stay in the forecast for much of the week with highs only reaching the middle 60s through Saturday.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers (40%)

High: 72

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower (20%)

Low: 51

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 66

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)

High: 64 Low: 47

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 65 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 45

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 48

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 73 Low: 54