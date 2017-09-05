Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The chance for showers will linger throughout the afternoon. It will be a cooler with highs only reaching the lower 70’s. Unseasonably cool weather will stay in the forecast for much of the week with highs only reaching the middle 60’s through Saturday. Lows in the upper 40’s

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers (40%)

High: 72

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower (20%)

Low: 51

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 66

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)

High: 64 Low: 47

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 65 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 45

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 48

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 73 Low: 54