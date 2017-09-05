Storm Team 27: Staying cool with a chance for a shower

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for showers will stay in the forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures will stay cooler as a large trough settles into the Great Lakes Region.

Look for a the risk of a shower Wednesday, mainly into the afternoon, with a high in the upper 60’s. The cooler temperatures will stick around through the end of the week.

The weekend looks great! It will be cool with highs in the 60’s to around 70.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower (30%)

Low: 50

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 67

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (60%)

Low: 46

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 64

Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 64 Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 45

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 48

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (20%) Watching Irma.

High: 74 Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.

High: 75 Low: 56