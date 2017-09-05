Susan E. Flynn Obituary

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania – Susan E. Flynn, 54, of New Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Susan was born on April 9, 1963 in New Castle, a daughter of Kenneth D. and JoAnn Cameron Van Eman.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from the former Lawrence County Area Vocational Tech school where she earned her certification in cosmetology.

A homemaker for many years, Susan dedicated her life to her family, particularly her children and grandchildren. She also worked as a barista at the Starbucks located on the Westminster College campus, New Wilmington and previously had worked as a secretary at Union High School, New Castle. Prior to having children, Susan worked as a beautician for several local salons.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish.

Her family brought the greatest joy to her life and she will be dearly missed by all. Susan’s four children describe their mother as selfless and brave. She will forever be their greatest role model.

Surviving are her husband, David P. Flynn, whom she married on May 12, 1984; three daughters, Brittany Flynn and her fiancé, Nevada Fleming, Columbus, Ohio; Alexia Flynn, New Castle and Noelle Flynn, New Wilmington; a son, David Flynn II and his wife, Jessica, New Castle; her mother, JoAnn Van Eman, Harmony, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Maureen (Dale) Vandevort, Harmony, Pennsylvania, Darlene “Winkie” (Keith) Palladino and JoAnn (John) Norco, New Castle; two brothers, Charles (Mary Lynn) Van Eman and Thomas Van Eman, both New Castle; two grandchildren, London and Taylor Flynn and several nieces and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth D. Van Eman and an infant brother, Kenneth G. Van Eman.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9 in St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. William Siple, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Flynn family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.