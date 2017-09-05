Tom and Joe get to Texas, will deliver Valley donations

Tom Sanders and Joe Macklin, both of Youngstown, traveled to Houston to deliver donations from the Valley

By Published: Updated:
Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey surround homes and businesses in Port Arthur, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown men just reached Houston within the last few hours, with a truck loaded with supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.

It took about 26 hours, but Joe Macklin and Tom Sanders – who make up Tom and Joe Go To Texas: Humans with Purpose – said it’s all thanks to an incredible response from the community.

Within the last week, Joe started posting on social media, and the idea took off.

He and Tom now have a website and hundreds of people following their volunteer efforts.

Penske offered up three trucks for volunteers to drive down to Houston.

Tom and Joe are the first of those.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s