Tom and Joe get to Texas, will deliver Valley donations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown men just reached Houston within the last few hours, with a truck loaded with supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.

It took about 26 hours, but Joe Macklin and Tom Sanders – who make up Tom and Joe Go To Texas: Humans with Purpose – said it’s all thanks to an incredible response from the community.

Within the last week, Joe started posting on social media, and the idea took off.

He and Tom now have a website and hundreds of people following their volunteer efforts.

Penske offered up three trucks for volunteers to drive down to Houston.

Tom and Joe are the first of those.