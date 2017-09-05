William M. Troutman Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – William M. Troutman, 70, of N. Mercer St., died Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at his home in New Castle.

He was born September 5, 1947 in Edinburg, a son of the late Charles and Cora (Hoon) Troutman.

He was married to Georgieanna (Holland) Troutman on August 21, 1976, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Troutman was an LPN at UPMC Jameson Hospital retiring after 30 years.

He enjoyed listening to music, photography and collecting records.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons, Paul M. Troutman and wife, Kori of Phoenix, Arizona, Douglas R. Troutman of New Castle and William M. Troutman, Jr. and wife, Kay of New Castle; two brothers, John Troutman of New Castle and David Troutman of Clarion, Pennsylvania; one sister, Debbie Bradley of New Castle and eight grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, David Troutman and three sisters, Alice Jackson, Patty Stelma and Linda Yeaney.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Shenango Christian Church, 2400 Willowhurst Circle, New Castle, Pennsylvania. Rev. Captain Chris Williams of the Salvation Army will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

