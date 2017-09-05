Youngstown crime activity: Man gets violent after bond revoked

Tuesday, August 29

12:00 a.m. – E. Boston Ave., breaking and entering. A man told police that someone broke the lock off of his garage and took a can of gasoline.

12:30 a.m. – Chicago Ave., homicide. A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a tan Chevrolet Cavalier. The victim died a short time later at St. Elizabeth Hospital. The victim’s name was unknown at the time of the police report. Police continue to investigate.

10:33 a.m. – St. Louis Ave., criminal damaging. A 26-year-old man told police that someone shot a hole into his Cadillac Escalade.

11:15 a.m. – 300 block of Boardman St., Derek Watson, 31, charged with drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Watson crashed the car he was driving into an embankment and took off down the railroad tracks. When officers caught up with him, they said he dropped a baggie with heroin in it and a spoon.

5:46 p.m. – 1300 block of Indianola Ave., felonious assault. Youngstown police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was hit in the head with a gun. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of a fight and a woman injured. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground and bleeding from the head. Witnesses wouldn’t give officers the details of what happened, police said. The woman was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

6:17 p.m. – Parkview Ave., Tedarro Williams, 31, charged with drug possession and tampering with evidence following a traffic stop. Williams was a passenger in the vehicle and was found with two baggies of cocaine in his mouth, the report stated. After several requests for Williams to spit the drugs out, he did but said he had swallowed some of it. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

6:35 p.m. – Connecticut Ave., breaking and entering. A property owner told police someone broke into his vacant rental property and took copper piping from the basement.

6:35 p.m. – Ohio Ave., Anthony Jackson, 27, charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business after a man told police he was assaulted by Jackson. According to a police report, the man said U.S. Marshals came to his house earlier in the day looking for Jackson and that Jackson thought the man had called the Marshals Office and reportedqhwew he was. Because of that, the man said Jackson came to his house and punched him in the mouth. Police spotted Jackson in the middle of the street and tried to apprehend him but said he got into his car and locked all four doors. Police were able to get inside the vehicle and arrest Jackson.

Thursday, Aug. 31

2:36 a.m. – 700 block of Cameron Ave., burglary. A 41-year-old woman told police someone broke into her house and took a Nook tablet. Police noted that the house had been ransacked and that jewelry, televisions, and laptops were left behind. A window in the house was broken, according to the police report.

10:56 a.m. – Selma Ave., Elaine Gonzalez, 48, charged with breaking and entering. According to a police report, Gonzalez was seen by police leaving a vacant house, carrying several metal heating registers. Police said the woman was putting the items in a wheelbarrow that contained other metal items from the house.

1:00 p.m. – 100 block of W. Boardman St., Terron Jones, 18, charged with felonious assault and resisting arrest. According to police, Jones got upset in a courtroom after his bond had been revoked. As police were escorting him out of the courtroom, they said Jones became combative and would not obey commands. As officers were placing Jones in his jail cell, he grabbed an officer by the collar and threw him to the ground, the report stated.

2:26 p.m. – 3000 block of Hudson Ave., Daquan Lake, 18, charged with drug trafficking and obstructing official business following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Lake jumped out of the car he was driving and when he stopped, he tried to run away. As Lake ran into a nearby house, officers said they saw him pull a handgun out of his pants. Officers found him in an upstairs bedroom but did not find the gun. Officers found six bags of marijuana and a digital scale during the arrest, the report stated. They noted that the bedroom window was open and that people had gathered outside of the house.

5:16 p.m. – 900 block of Glenmont Ave., Raymond Jones, 35, and Andre Bowers, 41, facing drug charges following a raid on the city’s north side. According to a police report, officers seized three baggies of fentanyl, Viagra pills, 21 baggies of marijuana packaged for sale, oxycodone, three guns, a rifle, and two digital scales from the house. Jones was charged with drug possession and having weapons while under disability. Bowers was charged with drug trafficking.

6:57 p.m. – W. LaClede Ave., Deray Johnson, 30, charged with drug possession and having weapons while under disability. According to a police report, officers executing a search warrant found heroin, fentanyl, crack, marijuana, oxycodone pills, digital scales, and three guns at the house.

7:16 p.m. – 100 block of N. Glenellen Ave., breaking and entering. A 52-year-old man told police someone broke into his rental property and took copper piping.

9:10 p.m. – 3000 block of Sunnybrook Dr., breaking and entering. A 44-year-old woman told police someone broke into her garage and took a hedge clipper. The woman saw the man in her garage with a flashlight, looking around. She went to an upstairs bedroom, where she hid and called police. Officers said a screen had been taken out of a patio window.

Saturday, Sept. 2

7:44 p.m. – 2400 block of Trussit Ave., Carlton Dyer, 32, and Vanessa Malogon, 30, issued citations for drug possession after police found them parked at an abandoned house. According to a police report, officers were investigating the vehicle when they smelled marijuana coming from the car. Dyer and Malogon said they were just hanging out, drinking and smoking, the report stated. Police said they found a baggie of marijuana in the car. Both were also cited for criminal trespass since the house was abandoned and red tagged.

8:31 p.m. – Glenwood Ave. at Cohasset Dr., Barry Hutchins, 30, charged with drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found two bags of marijuana in Hutchins’ pockets and a bag inside his car.

9:29 p.m. – 300 block of S. Hazelwood Ave., Kyle Corea, 49, arrested on charges of domestic violence. A woman told police she and Corea argued and that Corea slapped her across the face, according to a police report.

10:35 p.m. – 2000 block of S. Schenley Ave., Kourtney Kidd, 33, charged with burglary. According to a police report, a man came home and heard noises coming from the basement. He called 911 and waited outside for police. When officers arrived, they went inside the house with a K-9 and yelled, “Youngstown police. Come out now!” A woman, later identified as Kidd, stepped out of the shower and greeted police, the report stated. Police said she told them she was the girlfriend of the man who lived there. However, the man said she is not his girlfriend and he did not give her permission to come into the house. He also told police Kidd had been terrorizing his family members, according to the report.

Sunday, Sept. 3

3:06 a.m. – 1300 block of Indianola Ave., felonious assault. Officers were called to a shooting at El Patron. When officers arrived, they did not find a victim but were advised that a 28-year-old man had come to the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police confirmed he was the victim of the El Patron shooting.

3:11 a.m. – Cooper St., Franky Deltoro, charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled over a car they said left the scene of a shooting on Indianola Avenue (incident reported above). As officers were removing the driver and passengers in the car, they said they saw Deltoro put something in his pants. When officers had Deltoro handcuffed, they found several bags of cocaine shoved down the back of his pants, the report stated. Deltoro was also charged with obstructing official business.

3:52 a.m. – 2200 block of Hubbard Rd., felonious assault. A guard at CoreCivic prison reported a fight inside a prison cell. One person was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

3:16 p.m. – 2200 block of Oakwood Ave., Timothy Yeager, 31, arrested on domestic violence charges. According to a police report, Yeager got into an argument with a woman and pushed her down. The woman also told police that Yeager threatened to burn her house down with her in it.

3:47 p.m. – 1000 block of Mercer St., Cynthia Johnson, issued a citation for misuse of 911 services. According to a police report, Johnson called 911 to report that her son was grilling meat that belonged to her. Police noted that Johnson was cited in June for misuse of 911 and said that she had called 911 18 times since January.

11:55 p.m. – Republic Ave., felonious assault. A man told police he was beaten in the head with a brick. According to a police report, the 56-year-old man said that a neighbor accused him of breaking into her vehicle and that her cousin attacked the man, hitting him several times in the head with a brick. The man suffered several cuts to his head and was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

