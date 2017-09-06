3 dogs arrive at Angels for Animals from Hurricane Harvey

A local animal rights advocate arranged for Canfield's Angels for Animals to take in three dogs

Three flood victims from Hurricane Harvey have arrived in the Valley and need your help.

Local animal rights advocate Jason Cooke is in Texas and arranged for Canfield’s Angels for Animals to take in three dogs.

Cooke says there are over 850 animals that are being sent to new homes.

While most of the dogs were already in shelters when the storm arrived, the three dogs brought here lost their homes.

“They were all surrendered because their owners lost their homes,” said Diane Less of Angels for Animals. “They had to give them up.”

Less says she expects more dogs to come — and with Hurricane Irma moving towards Florida, the situation is only going to get worse.

If you want to adopt a dog, you can fill out a pre-adoption questionnaire online here.

