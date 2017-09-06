Avila delivers in 9th, Cubs top Pirates despite Cole’s gem

Cole limited Chicago to two hits over eight innings

By Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Ohio

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Alex Avila knocked an RBI triple in the ninth inning, capping a duel between Jose Quintana and Gerrit Cole and lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Wednesday night.

After Cole limited Chicago to two hits over eight innings, Avila scored pinch-runner Leonys Martin from second base with a drive to the right-field corner off reliever Daniel Hudson (2-6).

The only hits against Cole were Javier Baez’s infield single in the second and John Jay’s single in the eighth.

Quintana struck out six but allowed six hits and had to deal with baserunners in each of his six innings. The Pirates had two men on with no outs in the sixth, but Quintana got Jose Osuna to ground into a double play and a grounder from Sean Rodriguez to end the threat.

Wade Davis struck out two during a perfect ninth for his 29th save, preserving a win for Pedro Strop (4-4).

