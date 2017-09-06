Boardman crime activity: Police say teen jumped on car in Target parking lot

Thursday, Aug. 30

5:26 p.m. – Glenwood Ave. and Overhill Rd., 29-year-old Nathaniel Austin, of Youngstown, charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police said they found marijuana, a digital scale, and a gun inside Austin’s car during a traffic stop.

Friday, Sept. 1

12:00 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., 39-year-old Jamal Williams, of Pittsburgh, arrested on warrants for passing bad checks and criminal simulation.

11:01 p.m. – US 224 and Tanglewood Dr., Cody Smith, of Hubbard, charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia and two brake lights required. An officer working a saturation patrol pulled Smith over and found marijuana and a smoking pipe, according to a police report.

11:46 p.m. – Hillman St. and Boston Ave. in Youngstown, 24-year-old Eric Trenkelbach, of Leetonia, arrested on a warrant for inducing panic. Police said Trenkelbach overdosed inside a car parked at Lowe’s in April.

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:13 a.m. – Market St. and Stanton Ave., 22-year-old Chester Burns, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possessing drug paraphernalia, OVI, marked lanes, and open container. Police pulled Burns over and said there was a half-full can of beer in the cup holder and a white substance on his pants. Burns’ speech was slowed and slurred and he was sweating profusely, according to police. He also had a digital scale in his pocket and a gun in the trunk, police said. Burns told police the gun wasn’t his but admitted to snorting cocaine, according to a police report.

12:24 a.m. – 7400 block of South Ave., 25-year-old Christopher Lepley, of Erie, Pennsylvania, arrested and charged with obstructing official business and disorderly conduct. Police said Lepley was intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside a room at the Holiday Inn. Officers found the room in disarray and asked Lepley to come out and talk to them but said that he refused. Police said Lepley told them “I paid for this room. This is my room, you have no power here.” They escorted him outside but said he continued to be uncooperative with officers and wouldn’t answer their questions. As they were reading his Miranda Rights during the arrest, Lepley said, “Stop, stop, just shut up, please,” according to police.

7:50 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman Poland Rd., police said a teenage boy damaged a car parked at Target. According to a police report, the boy jumped on the car’s hood, denting it. A witness said a second teen boy was with him. Officers found them inside Movies 8, where they were arrested. The second boy told officers he recorded the incident on his cell phone because he thought it was funny, according to the report. The first boy denied jumping on the car.

11:37 p.m. – West Blvd. and Brookfield Ave., 28-year-old Quinton Jones, of Youngstown, arrested on warrants and additionally charged with possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, and two headlights required. Police said they pulled Jones over and smelled marijuana and saw a blunt on the car’s center console. There were four children in the backseat, ranging in age from 8 months to 14 years. Jones told police the blunt wasn’t his and may have belonged to the vehicle’s owner.

Monday, Sept. 4

2:45 a.m. – 7600 block of South Ave., 30-year-old Richard Fleming, charged with OVI and failure to exchange information after an accident. Officers responded to reports of a hit-skip accident at the Lanai Lounge. They caught up to the driver, Fleming, who was in the Taco Bell drive-thru on US 224. He smelled like alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and admitted to having two or three beers, according to a police report. Police said he failed several sobriety tests.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

12:02 a.m. – 100 block of Brainard Dr., police said a teen boy was going into cars parked in driveways and stealing things inside.

4:00 p.m. – 7300 block of Market St., 45-year-old John Bissel, charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Officers responded to Chili’s and said they found Bissel, who was very drunk, inside the restroom. They said he could barely stand, was unable to form complete sentences, and answered most of their questions with “yes.” When asked what year it was, police said he responded, “Friday.”

11:22 p.m. – Glenwood Ave. and Ewing Rd., an officer pulled a car over and said the driver got out and ran. The car was still running and there was a cell phone inside. Police were not able to find the driver and had the abandoned car towed away.

