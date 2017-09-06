Brad Ashton Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Brad Ashton, 61, of Boardman, formerly of California, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 6 at his residence.

Brad was born November 13, 1955 in Orange County, California, a son of the late Bert H. and Cleo M. Thomas Ashton and came to this area in 2013.

Brad was an electrician for D. & E. Electrical Company in Orange County, California for over 30 years where he was retired.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the Green Bay Packers and the UCLA Bruins.

He loved spending time with his family and relaxing on his porch.

Brad leaves his companion of 30 years, Christina Shaw; a daughter, Brittany Ashton and two grandsons, Ryder Ashton and Hunter Ashton. Brad also leaves his brother, Terry Ashton of Arizona and a sister, Ginger Stetler of North Carolina.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bert Ashton.

Per Brad’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.