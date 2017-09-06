Motorist records Alliance schools bus driver driving erratically

The videos, captured by cell phone and posted to Justin Bair's Facebook page, show the bus driving erratically.

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland is reporting that an Alliance City Schools bus driver is under investigation after a fellow motorist with a cell phone caught the driver swerving and potentially speeding through Stark County on Tuesday.

After the incident, the school system issued the following:

At the Alliance City Schools, we make student safety our top priority, and we hold our staff and bus drivers to the highest professional and safety standards. Earlier today, it was brought to our attention that one of our bus drivers may have been speeding and texting while operating a district bus. No students were on the bus at the time. As soon as the district was notified, the driver was placed on administrative leave and an investigation began immediately. The bus driver in question will be dealt with according to the Alliance City Schools Employee Code of Conduct. As the safety of our students is our top priority, we will not tolerate this kind of behavior from any district staff member. We will again communicate and reinforce our expectations and safety policies to our transportation staff.

