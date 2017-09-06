Carrasco throws complete game as Indians win 14th straight

Cleveland equaled its longest winning streak in franchise history

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, in New York, will be examined on Tuesday August 25 2015 for soreness in his shoulder. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
CHICAGO (AP) – Carlos Carrasco allowed three hits in a complete game, giving the Cleveland Indians their 14th straight win in a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Cleveland equaled its longest winning streak in franchise history and also won its 10th straight road game as the right-hander lost his shutout with two outs in the ninth inning when Adam Engel homered.

Carrasco (14-6) faced 28 batters and threw 97 pitches in his eighth career complete game, throwing 76 strikes.

Carlos Santana hit a two-run home run as Cleveland added three runs in the eighth inning to break open a 1-0 game.

After not allowing a hit through four innings, the White Sox had leadoff singles in the fifth and sixth innings off Carrasco, but Avisail Garcia and Kevan Smith were both doubled off on the next at-bat.

