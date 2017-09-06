Central Ohio girl featured on Tonight Show ‘Fallonventions’

NEW YORK (WCMH) — A girl from Delaware, Ohio will be featured on Wednesday night’s episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ten-year-old Leah presented her invention, the ‘Jumper’s Helper’ during the ‘Fallonventions’ segment on the show.

The ‘Jumper’s Helper’ is a stand that holds a jump rope so that two people can double jump without the assistance of another person.

“Me and my sister Abbie love to jump rope, but our parents didn’t always have time to help us swing the rope,” said Leah.

Host Jimmy Fallon then laughed and gave Leah a hug, saying, “It’s gonna be okay. They weren’t there for you, it’s all right. I had the same problem growing up.”

“This is genius, I love this idea,” Fallon continued. “Leah, I think this is gonna take off, I like this idea.”

Leah then jumped as Jimmy swung the rope with the assistance of the invention.