Diane L. Mincer Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Diane L. Mincer, age 58, of Bates Road, Jamestown, passed away Wednesday morning, September 6, 2017 in UPMC Horizon Greenville after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Greenville on July 9, 1959 to William and MaryJane (McKown) Euard.

Diane was employed as a cabinet finisher for KraftMaid Cabinetry Inc., Middlefield, Ohio and was a member of Jamestown Fireman’s club.

Diane loved cats, collected angel statues and was always willing to help someone in need.

She is survived her mother, MaryJane Weimert and her husband, James of Jamestown; a son, Matt Mincer and his wife, Dorilynn and their son, Kai of Greenville; her companion, Jerry of Jamestown; two brothers, Richard Euard and his companion, Sue of Conneautville and Jason Euard of Jamestown; two sisters, Pam Adams and her husband, Mark of Jamestown and Becky Felix and her husband, Bob of Warren, Ohio; stepsiblings, Brian Euard of Jamestown, Bill Euard of Florida, Mary Beth Jones (Dave) of Jamestown, Brian Weimert (Melissa) of Jamestown, Brenda Hinson (Greg) of South Carolina and Jess Weimert (Jen) of South Carolina.

Diane was preceded in death by her father.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling Hours will be held Sunday, September 10, 2017, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be Monday, September 11, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Jerry Laird, officiating.

Burial with committal prayers will be in Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 8 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.