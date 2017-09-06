Driver charged in Youngstown motorcycle accident

Scott Quiggle, 52, of Warren, was charged with vehicular homicide in connection to the May 17 accident on the Madison Avenue Expressway



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a motorcycle that crashed in Youngstown in May has been charged.



Quiggle pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Eileen Hahn, 46, of Warren, was a passenger on Quiggle’s motorcycle when he went off the road, ejecting Hahn from the motorcycle.Motorcycle accident, Madison Avenue Expressway in Youngstown

Quiggle was hospitalized with injuries he sustained in the crash.

Neither Quiggle nor Hahn was wearing a helmet.

