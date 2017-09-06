Drug task force auctioning 67 pairs of shoes seized from Ohio dealer



NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not unusual for officers to confiscate particular items during a search warrant or raid. During a recent raid in central Ohio, they confiscated shoes — a lot of shoes — worth a lot of money.

It’s all going to be put to good use. Sales from dozens of confiscated sneakers will go toward the fight to keep drugs off the streets.

Licking County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Paul Cortright is the commander of the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force. He said once items are confiscated, they go through a full process of law before they are awarded as a seizure. They go through the grand jury, then a judge before making it to the sheriff’s office.

“It’s going to help arrest additional criminals from the seizure of these shoes and from the other seizures that the task force does after they are awarded to us,” Cortright said.

Sixty-seven pairs of shoes — brand names, some never even worn. One particular pair alone had a receipt attached for $160.

All were confiscated at Kenya Davis’ residence. An investigation began earlier this year, leading to Davis’ arrest in Licking County by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force.Davis was sentenced in August to 11 years in prison for possession of cocaine and trafficking.

Cortright said sometimes shoes are used like money when buying or selling drugs. It’s not exactly known if this is what happened in this particular case.

“When we get a seizure, it goes to public sale and that money goes right back into our trust fund. That money goes right back into drug enforcement that takes that burden off of these individual agencies and makes us more effective,” he said. “You need everything from the undercover equipment, to the training, to the fleet of vehicles, whatever it might be. All that’s an expense that these seizures help us maintain on a daily basis.”

The shoes are currently up for auction online and range in men’s sizes 10 to 12.

The auction closes on September 15.

