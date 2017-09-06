Edward E. Mills, Sr. Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Edward E. Mills, Sr. of Farrell passed away at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, in The Grove at Greenville. He was 77.

Mr. Mills was born April 14, 1940, in Whitesville, West Virginia, a son of Charles L. and Mary E. (Stone) Mills and attended West Middlesex Area School District.

Edward was employed at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant for 37 years until it closed and later retired from Dean Dairy, S. Pymatuning Township, after seven years.

Ed was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Ed had a passion for guns and was a well known gunsmith in the area. He began working on guns when he was 16 and got his Federal Firearms License when he was 18. Ed also enjoyed hunting, target shooting and spending time with his family. He was a fan of the Cleveland Indians.

Ed is survived by his wife, the former Eleanor Dillon, whom he married on October 1, 1956; three sons, Edward Mills, Jr. and his wife, Maggie, Hermitage, Brian Mills, Champion, Ohio and Gary Mills and his companion, Mary, Sharon; a brother, Charles Mills, Blooming Rose, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Christopher and Stephanie Swogger and Melissa and Allison Mills and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ruth and a brother, Thomas Mills.

Respecting Ed’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A Mass in his memory will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.