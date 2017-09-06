Elden A. “Papa” Bailey, Sr. Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio – Elden (Papa) Bailey, Sr., 88, of Berlin Center died Wednesday morning, September 6 at Northside Hospital.

Papa was born August 18, 1929 in Indiana the son of Walter and Venus (Young) Bailey.

Papa was a self employed trucker working out of the Teamsters Union until his retirement in the early 1990’s.

He was a lifetime member of Twin state Auto Racing and enjoyed the Indy 500. Papa loved the World of Outlaws. He loved to travel and watch sporting events.

Elden was a hard worker all his life to take care of his family and friends. He was a big man with a big heart and room on his lap. He was the backbone of his family who loved his wife and family.

Elden is survived by his daughter, Debbie Bailey of Berlin Center; his grandchildren, Andrew (Erica) Foor, Stephanie (Bill) Nelson, Stacey Foor, Jack (Jen) Creps and Shelly (Jeff) Creps; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Ewing) whom he married June 7, 1958 and died March 9, 2017; daughter, Nora Creps who died in 2016; son, Elden, Jr. who died in 2009; granddaughter, Kimberly who died in 1978; sister, Rhea Childress and brothers, Clive and Robert Bailey.

Following Elden’s wishes there are not any services scheduled.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 8 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.