First Ohio West Nile Virus death of the year reported

The 74-year-old man lived in Defiance County in northwestern Ohio

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health said a 74-year-old man is the first Ohioan to die this year from the mosquito-borne disease, West Nile Virus.

The Defiance County man had been hospitalized with encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.

Across the state, the Department of Health said there are ten human cases of West Nile Virus. Counties affected include Clark, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Defiance, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Logan, and Summit.

Though no human cases of West Nile have been reported locally, mosquitoes with the virus had been found on the property of Austintown Schools last month. Since then, the district — and other local schools — have taken action to prevent mosquitoes and protect students.

West Nile Virus is commonly spread from the insect to humans through a mosquito bite. Most people don’t have any symptoms but others may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Less than one percent of infected people develop a serious neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

In 2016, Ohio had 17 human cases of West Nile Virus, resulting in four deaths.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s