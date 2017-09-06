Gasser Chair Co. donates new chairs to Youngstown Fire Department

Published:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Youngstown will be able to sit in more comfort soon thanks to a local business.

Firefighters recently received four dozen brand new chairs to be distributed among the city’s eight stations. These will eventually replace other chairs the department’s had for more than 20 years.

They were donated by Gasser Chair Company on the city’s north side after firefighters had sent a number of their existing seats to be repaired.

“They called one day and they said that it’s been a long time since we made you chairs,” Chief Ron Russo said. “And those are really getting old .So why don’t we just replace ’em for you?”

Russo said the older chairs had also been donated to the department by Gasser Chair.

The new seats are all embroidered with the department’s logo.

