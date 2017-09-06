George J. Frommelt, Jr. Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – George J. Frommelt, Jr., 72, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully late Wednesday evening, September 6, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family and friends, after a seven-year struggle with Alzheimer’s.

George was born March 30, 1945, in Fort Pierce, Florida, a son of the late George J., Sr. and Harriet DeGroodt Frommelt and came to this area with his family as a child.

He was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked with Laborers Local No. 125, retiring after 40 years.

Mr. Frommelt was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown, where he was an usher, a pyrohy project volunteer and a volunteer worker for the annual parish festivals.

He was also a member of the Retirees of Laborers Local No. 125.

George was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and of the New York Yankees and he loved old muscle cars and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed woodworking, flower gardening, yard work, bowling, socializing and spending time with his family.

He leaves his wife of 39 years, Susan J. Bell Frommelt, whom he married August 31, 1978; five sons, Jeffrey J. (Christy) Frommelt of Girard, Michael G. Frommelt (Amber Vignero) of Howland, Jamie M. (Kris) Frommelt of Boardman, Mickey (Jill) Frommelt of Boardman and Scott (Jolynne) Frommelt of Boardman; 15 grandchildren, including Justin, Jimmy, Jordan, Justina, Christopher, Emily, Mary and John; a brother, John (Deborah) Frommelt of Canfield; two sisters, Jane (David) Bowman of Ft. Myers, Florida and Lisa (Greg) McCormick of Ft. Myers; two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Bill) Rouan of Spring Hill, Florida and Jackie Frommelt (Joe Altinger) of Canfield; his father-in-law, Fred Bell of Youngstown and many extended family members.

Two brothers, Barry and Geoffrey Frommelt and his mother-in-law, Agnes Bell, preceded George in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 11:15 a.m., Saturday, September 9, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 11:15 a.m., Saturday, September 9 at the funeral home and will continue at Noon at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, on the northeast corner of Kirk and Raccoon Roads in Austintown.

Special heartfelt thanks to all of George’s caregivers who helped him and his family during this difficult time.

George’s family suggests that anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, do so by donating to Hospice of the Valley Warren, 5000 E. Market St., Warren, OH 44484 or to the Alzheimers Association, in Mr. Frommelt’s name.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to George’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.