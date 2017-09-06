April the Giraffe’s grandson born at New Castle animal park

Calvin the first giraffe born in western Pennsylvania in several years

Calvin the Giraffe
Credit: Living Treasures Wild Animal Park

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A new baby giraffe was born at a New Castle animal park — and he’s the grandson of April, the New York giraffe made famous after she gave birth on Facebook Live.

Baby Calvin came into the world on August 27 at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park. He’s the first giraffe born in western Pennsylvania in several years.

Calvin weighed 145 pounds and was 6’3″ tall at birth.

His parents are named Levi and Blue Jeans. Levi — a 5-year-old first-time dad — is April the Giraffe’s son.

Calvin isn’t ready to be seen by the public yet but the park said that day is coming soon.

