High school football Power Rankings – Week 2

The Poland Bulldogs enter the Top Ten this week after back-to-back blowouts

By Published:
High School Football Power Rankings


HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 2

Poland's offense jumped out to a quick start and never let up, as the Bulldogs beat Marlington 51-14 on Friday.

10.) Poland (2-0)
Previous Rank: Not Ranked
The Bulldogs bust into our Power Rankings after two lopsided wins to start the season. Poland outscored Marlington and Niles by an average of 34 points per game. They’ll take on Jefferson in Week Three, a team they beat by 37 points last year.

9.) Sharon (1-1)
Previous Rank: #9
The Tigers bounced back in a big way in Week Two with a 47-13 victory over Reynolds. Sophomore quarterback Lane Voytik led the way, throwing for 309 yards and 5 touchdowns. The next two games will be crucial for Sharon with undefeated Greenville, and 6-time defending District Ten champion Hickory on the schedule.

8.) Western Reserve (1-1)
Previous Rank: #4
The Devils tumble four spots after a disappointing 34-0 loss to South Range at home. The last time Western Reserve was shutout was November of 2015, when they lost 49-0 in the playoffs to Kirtland, who went on to win the Division VI State Championship.

It was all Canfield Friday night, as the Cardinals downed Alliance 34-0.

7.) Canfield (2-0)
Previous Rank: #8
The Cards jump a couple spots after another convincing win against the Northeastern Buckeye Conference. They beat Louisville by 20 points in Week One, followed by a 34 point victory over Alliance in Week Two. Canfield will now take on Chardon, who hasn’t lost a regular season game since September of 2015.

Wilmington made easy work of West Middlesex, cruising to a 49-0 win Friday.

6.) Wilmington (2-0)
Previous Rank: #6
The Hounds followed up their 14 point win over Sharon in Week One, with a 49-0 route of West Middlesex last Friday night. Wilmington’s defense has now forced 8 turnovers in 2 games, and allowed less than 125 total yards per contest.

Cameron Prebble scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 8 yards as Sharpsville beat West Middlesex 49-0 on Friday.

5.) Sharpsville (2-0)
Previous Rank: #5
The Devils continue to tear through the early portion of their schedule. They’ve now outscored the opposition 98-13 through the first two games, and outgained their opponents by a combined 550 yards. The road will get harder with Wilmington, Greenville, and Hickory yet to come, but the Devils look great so far.

Girard edged Hubbard, 39-28, powered by six touchdowns by Mark Waid. Davion Daniels paced the Eagles with three TDs.

4.) Girard (2-0)
Previous Rank: #7
Another week, another big jump in for the Indians in our Power Rankings. Girard has now avenged two losses from last season with a 47-24 victory over Niles, and a 39-28 win against Hubbard. Next up is Warren JFK, who also beat Girard last year. That will be a must-see game Saturday night at Mollenkopf Stadium.

JFK scored the game-tying touchdown with just under 3 minutes to play and won the game in the extra session to come away with a 28-21 win over LaBrae. Isaac Hadley went in from a yard away for the victorious Eagles in overtime.

3.) Warren JFK (2-0)
Previous Rank: #3
The reigning State Champs were tested in Week Two, but survived overtime and beat LaBrae for the 3rd straight season. Earning their 3rd straight win against Girard may be even tougher this Saturday night

Big 22 - Willie Mitchell - Struthers High School

2.) Struthers (2-0)
Previous Rank: #2
The Wildcats are coming off a 16-9 nailbiter against Crestview in Week Two. Nick Adam’s 80-yard touchdown run with less than 3 minutes to go, sealed that victory. Now Struthers will look to avenge their only regular season loss last year, when they take on Niles this Friday night in our WKBN Game of the Week.

South Range cruised past Western Reserve 34-0 Friday to improve to 2-0.

1.) South Range (2-0)
Previous Rank: #1
The Raiders justify their Number One ranking with a dominant performance in Week Two. South Range shutout Western Reserve 34-0 on the road, forced 5 turnovers, and outgained the Devils by 225 total yards. Next up for South Range is Akron Manchester, a team they beat 34-15 last year.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s