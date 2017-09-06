

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 2

10.) Poland (2-0)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Bulldogs bust into our Power Rankings after two lopsided wins to start the season. Poland outscored Marlington and Niles by an average of 34 points per game. They’ll take on Jefferson in Week Three, a team they beat by 37 points last year.

9.) Sharon (1-1)

Previous Rank: #9

The Tigers bounced back in a big way in Week Two with a 47-13 victory over Reynolds. Sophomore quarterback Lane Voytik led the way, throwing for 309 yards and 5 touchdowns. The next two games will be crucial for Sharon with undefeated Greenville, and 6-time defending District Ten champion Hickory on the schedule.

8.) Western Reserve (1-1)

Previous Rank: #4

The Devils tumble four spots after a disappointing 34-0 loss to South Range at home. The last time Western Reserve was shutout was November of 2015, when they lost 49-0 in the playoffs to Kirtland, who went on to win the Division VI State Championship.

7.) Canfield (2-0)

Previous Rank: #8

The Cards jump a couple spots after another convincing win against the Northeastern Buckeye Conference. They beat Louisville by 20 points in Week One, followed by a 34 point victory over Alliance in Week Two. Canfield will now take on Chardon, who hasn’t lost a regular season game since September of 2015.

6.) Wilmington (2-0)

Previous Rank: #6

The Hounds followed up their 14 point win over Sharon in Week One, with a 49-0 route of West Middlesex last Friday night. Wilmington’s defense has now forced 8 turnovers in 2 games, and allowed less than 125 total yards per contest.

5.) Sharpsville (2-0)

Previous Rank: #5

The Devils continue to tear through the early portion of their schedule. They’ve now outscored the opposition 98-13 through the first two games, and outgained their opponents by a combined 550 yards. The road will get harder with Wilmington, Greenville, and Hickory yet to come, but the Devils look great so far.

4.) Girard (2-0)

Previous Rank: #7

Another week, another big jump in for the Indians in our Power Rankings. Girard has now avenged two losses from last season with a 47-24 victory over Niles, and a 39-28 win against Hubbard. Next up is Warren JFK, who also beat Girard last year. That will be a must-see game Saturday night at Mollenkopf Stadium.

3.) Warren JFK (2-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The reigning State Champs were tested in Week Two, but survived overtime and beat LaBrae for the 3rd straight season. Earning their 3rd straight win against Girard may be even tougher this Saturday night

2.) Struthers (2-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Wildcats are coming off a 16-9 nailbiter against Crestview in Week Two. Nick Adam’s 80-yard touchdown run with less than 3 minutes to go, sealed that victory. Now Struthers will look to avenge their only regular season loss last year, when they take on Niles this Friday night in our WKBN Game of the Week.

1.) South Range (2-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Raiders justify their Number One ranking with a dominant performance in Week Two. South Range shutout Western Reserve 34-0 on the road, forced 5 turnovers, and outgained the Devils by 225 total yards. Next up for South Range is Akron Manchester, a team they beat 34-15 last year.