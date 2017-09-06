Kathy Ann Lorraine Brown Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Kathy Ann Lorraine Brown, 55, of Niles, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at her home.

She was born February 11, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred “Midge” (Lovash) Lorraine.

Kathy attended Liberty Bible Church in Vienna and was a homemaker.

Memories of Kathy will be cherished by her two daughters, Laura (David) Johnson of Warren, Ohio and Samantha (Aaron) Teutsch of Niles, Ohio; four brothers, Jimmy (Diane) Lorraine of Chicago, Illinois, Charles Lorraine of Warren, Ohio, Stevie (Regina) Lorraine of Niles, Ohio and Ricky Lorraine of Warren, Ohio; sister, Melody (John) Turner of Newton Falls, Ohio and granddaughters, Mackenzie and Savannah Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.