Local schools brace for new state report cards

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Schools in Ohio will get their annual report cards by next Friday. Testing last year was different so some schools may see different outcomes on their scores.

Based on testing last year, the Jackson-Milton School District knows it improved on 17 of the 23 indicators, but they, like all Ohio districts, are being judged on new, higher standards.

The state legislature raised every indicator to 80-percent to get a passing grade, across every grade, and every piece of content.

“Four that made the 75 percent cutoff from last year, but with the indicator being 80, we didn’t get the indicator,” said Kirk Baker, Jackson-Milton superintendent. “So, like middle school science, we are at 79.6 percent. I wish we rounded up but we don’t.”

The tests have changed for three straight years, and districts are being judged on how they prepare students for success.

“Right now with these moving targets, Cs are really very good. So, if you see districts getting As and Bs something really good is happening,” said Kim Davis, director of teaching and learning.

The indicators met is just a small portion of the report card, but it’s a portion most people understand and it’s a direct reflection of how students scored on the tests they were given. So test scores may be up, but grades could be down, and parents may have some questions such as why did things go up? Why did things go down? What progress are you making?

“Those are all great conversations to have,” Davis said.

The state legislature also put limits on the amount of testing which can be done this year. No more social studies test in 4th and 6th grade.

The state report card is important, but schools also want you to understand the big picture.

“We are more than just a one day test. We provide life-long learning experiences, and we really educate children to prepare them for college and the workforce,” Baker said. “We are more of a family atmosphere. I hate to judge everything on a one-day test.”

District report cards will be released by the Ohio Department of Education by September 15. There is no specific release date. The information can be found on the department’s website, just click on community resources under the yellow tab to view school report cards. Right now the 2015-2016 school year results are posted. That will change when the new scores are released by next Friday.