Man arrested after robbing Bootleggers liquor store in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Liquor Store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon and the robber was caught a short time later.

The store was Bootleggers on West Market Street.

In a 911 call, the clerk told dispatchers a man pointed a gun in their face. The clerk said the man took off with a whole register full of cash and ran towards downtown.

Officers who were in the area found the suspect, identified as 42-year-old William Williams.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Investigators also recovered the gun and about $1,500 in cash in the areas near the business.