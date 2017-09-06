Man arrested after robbing Bootleggers liquor store in Warren

42-year-old William Williams was arrested after being found with a gun and $1,500 in cash

By Published:
A Warren Liquor Store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon and the robber was caught a short time later.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Liquor Store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon and the robber was caught a short time later.

The store was Bootleggers on West Market Street.

In a 911 call, the clerk told dispatchers a man pointed a gun in their face. The clerk said the man took off with a whole register full of cash and ran towards downtown.

Officers who were in the area found the suspect, identified as 42-year-old William Williams.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Investigators also recovered the gun and about $1,500 in cash in the areas near the business.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s