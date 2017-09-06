Our Lady of Mount Carmel receives $55,000 check from Italian fest

It's the money that was raised from the Italian festival over the summer

A $55,000 check was handed to the Reverend Monsignor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown on Wednesday.

Wednesday was a night to celebrate the dozens of volunteers that put on the event and the many sponsors.

WKBN General Manager Dave Coy was recognized for our many years of sponsorship and support for the festival.

One speaker talked about how successful the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival has grown to be over the years and says volunteers help make it happen.

“The 19 years we have done so far — we’re going to be in our 20th — the volunteers continue to grow,” said Rev. Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio. “The volunteers have gotten younger. It’s no longer just a small core group. But I think we have over 75 volunteers that run the festival each year.”

Monsignor Michael Cariglio says the theme of next years’ festival is Gioventù — which is the Italian word for youth.

He also says he was pleasantly surprised with the check received — saying it’s the most they’ve ever raised.

