Philip G. Stamolis Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Philip G. Stamolis, 66, of Champion, died peacefully Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Lake Vista in Cortland, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born October 19, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Vincent and Bessie (Constant) Stamolis and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Girard High School and Youngstown State University, Phil worked in Information Technology for Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He enjoyed classic rock, concerts, golf, traveling, his young grandson and granddaughter-to-be.

Surviving are his wife, Anna (Lambea) Stamolis, whom he married March 22, 1975; two daughters, Melissa (Bradley) Kady of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Michelle (Chad) Fritz of Delaware, Ohio; a grandson, Micah Fritz and a sister, Stephanie (Mike) Cookson of Boardman.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Rev. Dan Tayman officiating.

Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10 at the funeral home prior to services.