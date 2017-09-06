Regina F. Webb Obituary

September 6, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

SALEM, Ohio – Regina F. Webb, age 93, formerly of Salem, died at 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

She was born on July 1, 1924.

Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.