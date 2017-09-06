Senator Harry Michelakis Meshel Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church for Harry Michelakis Meshel who passed away peacefully on Monday, September 4, 2017.

Harry was born June 13, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio to Evangelos Michelakis and Rubini Markakis Michelakis Meshel.

He wasn’t born to power and influence, nor were they bestowed upon him. He had to work for them. Growing up in the Hoover depression, in an industrial city, he has less of the common measures of wealth. His family lost his boyhood home because they could not afford the twelve dollar a month rent. This hardship might lead one to think these disadvantages, or at best, limiters to one’s path in life. That’s where the uniqueness of Harry Meshel comes into play. The depression made him self-reliant and mindful of the condition of others. Never losing sight of where he came from and what shaped his generosity and view of the world and those who lived in it.

He was a graduate of the original McGuffey Elementary School in Youngstown and an honor graduate of East High School.

After graduating from East, as it was with so many others of his time, he was passionate to serve his nation. Standing in his way was both his brothers, Philip and George, who were already serving in WWII, making him ineligible for the draft.

While trying to enlist in the Marines, he was asked to join a new unit of the Navy called the Sea Bee’s [Sea for the letter C and Bee for the letter B which both stood for Construction Battalion (CBs). Their mission would be the secure landing sites for disembarking soldiers and marines, build runways, and to build and repair bridges.

In 1943, Harry was shipped off to the South Pacific. It was in this theater where the senator distinguished himself by earning two Bronze Stars with Battle Stars in the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Already resourceful and self-assertive, the war gave Harry and understanding of adversity beyond the hard times of his youth. He felt what it means to leave home and all that is familiar. To have all communication with family and friends cut off and what it takes to survive with the longing such separation brings. These hardships honed a will that served him well after the military, driving him to be the first in his family not only to attend Youngstown College, but also to graduate in three years. He had the confidence to live alone in New York City, earn an MBA from Columbia University and return to begin a storied path.

Harry had been an open-hearth laborer, press and furnace operator in our mills. For six years he was a division manager of in investment firm, from 1958 to 1964, as real-estate salesman and broker and a business and social science adjunct faculty member for twenty years at YSU and at Ohio University for Political Science.

During this era, he became executive assistant to the mayor of Youngstown from 1964 to 1968. In 1969 he assumed the duties of Urban Renewal Director for the city and was appointed Trustee for the Mahoning Valley Health Planning Association in 1969. In 1971 he was elected Ohio State Senator of the 33rd district, serving until 1993.

Ever a renaissance man, Harry was also the International Supervisor for 15 years of the International Boxing Commission (IBC). During his tenure, he organized the first Showtime televised fight in China, along with his fights in Israel.

He was Democratic Party Chair from 1993 to 1995, President for five years of the Board of Commissioners for Mill Creek Metro Parks and appointed to a nine-year term as Trustee for YSU.

While state senator, Harry wielded significant power and influence. Often fighting from the minority position, Harry won leadership roles in the senate and beyond. He was very clear as what he would do and how he would lead. He would always do what’s best for his constituency and he would lead with strength. The professional positions held as state senator to shape and mark a life of responsibility and generosity are, Democratic Minority Leader (1985-1990), President and majority Leader (1983-1984), Democratic Minority Leader (1981-1982), Assistant President Pro Team (1976-1980), Chairman Senate Finance Committee (1974-1980) and National President of Democratic Legislative Leaders (1983-1984).

Senator Meshel was unparalleled in the Ohio Attorney General Assembly as a producer of major legislation. His legislation concerning the creation of an economic development program providing a half billion dollars for business expansion and job creation is unmatched by any state in the union. His bill dealing with regulation and control of hazardous was hailed at the time as the most comprehensive piece of legislation passed in the country on that subject by the President of the United States.

As the public record shows, Senator Meshel had been a strong supporter of workers, consumers and senior citizens. Major innovations he ushered in Ohio Law was proposal to create the State Infrastructure Fund, known as Issue 2. This fund allows local governments to receive grants and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, sewer and waste water systems and other physical assets of communities to make them more attractive to economic development and enhance the general quality of life in Ohio. He led the effort to amend the Ohio constitution to allow the State of Ohio to raise 1 billion to be shared with local communities all over the state.

Another example of his legislation that he helped guide through the General Assembly is the “Handicapped Bill of Rights”, which opened employment, education and civil rights opportunities to the physically challenged. He twice sponsored collective bargaining right legislation finally steering passage as President of the Ohio Senate. He was also sponsor of the Consumer Practices Act, which prohibited deceptive sales practices.

Senator Meshel also represented the State of Ohio on trade missions over the globe, attempting to create markets for goods made in Ohio. These trade missions took him to the People’s Republic of China twice, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Germany, Belgium, India, Sweden, England, France, Egypt, and Nigeria. Contacts made on these trips have fostered interest in the state of Ohio jobs and investments.

Recognized nationally by his legislative peers, Senator Meshel was called upon to participate in seminars and various panels all over the country. He was acknowledged as an expert in legislative matters and had been sought out to appear on national news programs, such as the McNeil/Lehrer Report, C-Span and Nightline to discuss state and federal issues.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Evangelos and Rubini; brothers Philip and George and sisters, Mamie Coutris, Florence Zirounis and Dee Thomas.

He is survived by his beloved son and daughter, Barry Meshel and Melanie Thompson, along with cherished nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

