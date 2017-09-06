Storm Team 27: Cool, chance of showers

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The risk for showers will stay in the forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures will stay cooler as a large trough settles into the Great Lakes Region.

A chance for a few showers this afternoon, with a high in the upper 60s. The cooler temperatures will stick around through the end of the week.

The weekend looks great!  It will be cool with highs in the 60s to around 70.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny  Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 67

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
Low: 46

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 64

Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 64 Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 45

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 48

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (20%) Watching Irma.
High: 74 Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.
High: 75 Low: 56

