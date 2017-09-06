Storm Team 27: Cool with showers Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler through morning with patchy fog possible. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

The risk for showers will stay in the forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures will stay cooler as a large trough settles into the Great Lakes Region.

The weekend looks great! It will be cool with highs in the 60s to around 70.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 64

Thursday night: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

Low: 48

Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 64

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 45

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 47

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%) Watching Irma.

High: 70 Low: 55

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%) Watching Irma.

High: 69 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%) Watching Irma.

High: 68 Low: 54