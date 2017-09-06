Warren man and his mother plead not guilty to rape-case charges

Related Coverage Warren man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother and her adult son plead not guilty to criminal charges stemming from the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl who was in her care.

Richard Robson, 18, and his mother Melissa Altenburg sat one in front of another in a Trumbull County courtroom on Wednesday. Both appeared in front of a judge for their arraignments.

Robson is charged with six counts of rape. He’s accused of forcing a young girl — who’s now 12-years-old — to engage in sexual contact multiple times beginning in September 2016.

His mother Altenburg is facing a child endangering charge, as prosecutors say the victim told her several times what was happening.

“Altenburg told her that there was nothing she could do about it to stop it,” said Diane Barber, assistant prosecutor.

Both plead not guilty to the charges.

Robson is being held on a $1 million bond, while a judge set Altenburg’s at $10,000.

Both Altenburg and Robson are due back in court later this month for their pretrial hearings.