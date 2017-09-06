WKBN, 170 stations across country raise millions for Harvey victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News’ parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., has raised over $2.5 million to go toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Around the country, 170 Nexstar stations in 100 U.S. markets have been fundraising in their communities to raise money for the storm’s victims.

Locally, WKBN held a phone bank last week and collected donations online so viewers could help those struggling along the Gulf coast. Your generous donations to the American Red Cross came to a total of $78,926!

Nexstar is based in Texas and while its headquarters has not been damaged by the storm, many Nexstar stations have experienced its devastating effects firsthand.

The company launched the organization-wide grassroots campaign, “Nexstar for Texas,” to help with the recovery efforts. Nexstar plans to build on the money already raised in the coming weeks.

