WKBN, 170 stations across country raise millions for Harvey victims

In the Youngstown area, WKBN viewers raised a total of $78,926

By Published: Updated:
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, a worker walks past a pile of debris outside a business damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, a worker walks past a pile of debris outside a business damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News’ parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., has raised over $2.5 million to go toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Around the country, 170 Nexstar stations in 100 U.S. markets have been fundraising in their communities to raise money for the storm’s victims.

Locally, WKBN held a phone bank last week and collected donations online so viewers could help those struggling along the Gulf coast. Your generous donations to the American Red Cross came to a total of $78,926!

Nexstar is based in Texas and while its headquarters has not been damaged by the storm, many Nexstar stations have experienced its devastating effects firsthand.

The company launched the organization-wide grassroots campaign, “Nexstar for Texas,” to help with the recovery efforts. Nexstar plans to build on the money already raised in the coming weeks.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s