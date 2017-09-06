Youngstown police say Aunt busts out niece’s windshield with bare fists

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a family argument turned violent when two relatives got into a fight that led to an assault and a damaged vehicle.

According to a police report, officers were called about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to Market Street on reports of a fight. When they arrived, they encountered a woman who told them that her aunt, later identified as Karmarnixt Burt, 47, hit her in the head and face and busted out the windshield of her car.

A witness told officers that they saw Burt pounding her fists on the victim’s windshield until it shattered.

Burt told police she became angry with her niece because she “called out of her name.” Burt told police she damaged the windshield, but she missed the victim when she tried to hit her.

Burt was charged with assault and criminal damaging.

